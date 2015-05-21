BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Altus TFI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management will propose to its shareholders spending 32.5 million zlotys ($8.9 million), which equals to 90% of the FY 2014 net profit, either on FY 2014 dividend payments or share repurchase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.