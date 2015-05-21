BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Asgaard Group A/S :
* H1 net sales 11.8 million Danish crowns ($1.76 million) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBVAT 3.8 million crowns versus 4.4 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 398,000 crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Lowers 2014/2015 outlook and expects a result before adjustments between break-even and loss of 5 million Danish crowns
($1 = 6.6858 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.