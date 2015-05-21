May 21 mVISE AG :

* Sees H1 sales in 2015 of nearly 2,750 thousand euros ($3.07 million) after 900 thousand euros in the previous year

* EBITDA is expected to be positive in Q2 2015 and in second half of 2015

* Confirms FY 2015 forecast of revenue at more than 6.5 million euros and EBITDA margin of 0-3 percent