BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 Wielton SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement to buy 65.31 percent of Fruehauf Expansion SAS for 9.5 million euros($10.6 million)
* The agreement was signed with MBO Capital 2 FCPR which owned the controlling stake in the acquired company
* Also plans to buy remining 34.69 pct of Fruehauf Expansion SAS
* Signed a put and call agreement with Francis Doblin and led by him Dauphine Investissements, the acquired company's minority shareholders, to acquire the remaining stake for 6.6 million euros plus margin
* The put option can be exercised by the minority shareholders within 6 months after Dauphine Investissements and Francis Doblin stop managing the acquired company and up to 60 days after Dec. 31, 2017
* The call option can be exercised by Wielton within 60 days once the put option expires
* Signed a credit agreement with BGZ BNP Paribas SA and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego for a loan of 15.55 million euros of which 6.28 million euros was used to pay for the acquisition
* Fruehauf Expansion SAS produces trailers and semitrailers, and owns over 40 pct of the French semitrailers market share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.