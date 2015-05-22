UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 NPG Technology SA :
* Said on Thursday it had informed the Commercial Court of Madrid that the company started negotiations with creditors on its debt restructuring under pre-insolvency proceeding(article 5bis of the Insolvency Law 22/2003)
* To date, NPG debt with financial institutions ascends to about 9.3 million euros ($10.4 million)
* The main shareholder has personal guarantees given to financial institutions by NPG for a total amount of 4.5 million euros
* NPG is in negotiations with potential national and international investors in order to complete a transaction that will accelerate the exit from the pre-insolvency proceedings
Source text: bit.ly/1GtfKSK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.