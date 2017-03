May 22 Russian Helicopters (IPO-VTRS.L):

* Says has launched series production on the heavy Mi-26T2 helicopter at Rostvertol

* Mi-26T2 is a modernised version of the Mi-26T, equipped with the latest avionics, making it possible to cut the number of crew required and also to operate the helicopter during night-time

* Complex modernisation of the Mi-26T into the Mi-26T2 was implemented by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant jointly with Rostvertol, under Russian Helicopters auspices

(Gdynia Newsroom)