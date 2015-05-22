May 22 Prime Office A/S :

* Says announces results of rights offering

* Receives primary subscriptions and payments for 2,075,531 shares via exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to nominal 103,776,550 Danish crowns ($15.33 million)

* A total of 53,345 shares, corresponding to nominal 2,667,250 crowns were subscribed for in secondary offering

