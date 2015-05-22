UPDATE 3-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
May 22 Prime Office A/S :
* Says announces results of rights offering
* Receives primary subscriptions and payments for 2,075,531 shares via exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to nominal 103,776,550 Danish crowns ($15.33 million)
* A total of 53,345 shares, corresponding to nominal 2,667,250 crowns were subscribed for in secondary offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage: