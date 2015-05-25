May 25 Wojas SA :

* Said on Saturday that its management recommends FY 2014 dividend in range between 0.25 zloty per share and 0.30 zloty per share, or total value in range between 3.2 million zlotys ($851,630) and 3.8 million zlotys

($1 = 3.7575 zlotys)