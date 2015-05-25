Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* iFuture transfers 34.63 pct usufruct stake in Data Holding to Tamburi Investment Partners
* Additional 4,040,336 euros ($4.43 million) and deal proceeds to be used by iFuture to repay Data Holding Debt guaranteed by its 18,962,616 shares in Be Think Solve Execute Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)