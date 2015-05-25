May 25 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* iFuture transfers 34.63 pct usufruct stake in Data Holding to Tamburi Investment Partners

* Additional 4,040,336 euros ($4.43 million) and deal proceeds to be used by iFuture to repay Data Holding Debt guaranteed by its 18,962,616 shares in Be Think Solve Execute Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9113 euros)