May 26 KB Yaroslavich :
* Said on Monday registered on May 22 share issue report for
issue of 6 million additional shares priced 100 roubles ($1.99)
a share
* Andzhela Sergeeva increased stake in company to 74.88 pct
from 0.0091 pct
* Andrey Zolotov increased stake in company to 9.6873 pct
from 0.0023 pct
* Lyudmila Ponidelko increased stake in company to 9.6873
pct from 0.0023 pct
* Evgeniya Trofimova decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct
from 19.58 pct
* Svetlana Myagotina decreased stake in company to 0.85 pct
from 17.98 pct
* Aleksey Demidov decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct
from 19.56 pct
* Investment technologies CJSC decreased stake in company
to 0.47 pct from 19.83 pct
* Optimatrade LLC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct
from 9.8 pct
* Avesta CJSC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct from
9.79 pct
($1 = 50.2550 roubles)
