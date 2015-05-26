PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects brief to clarify that the share exchange ratio concerns the incorporation of Sorin into its own unit Sand HoldCo PLC.)
May 26 Sorin SpA :
* Sorin shareholders approve merger with Cyberonics
* Merger share exchange ratio of 0.0472 Sorin unit Sand HoldCo PLC ordinary share for 1 Sorin share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.