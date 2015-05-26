BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
May 26 Viiv Healthcare
* Viiv Healthcare and CHAI collaboration delivers second milestone with first filing with the FDA of generic Dolutegravir for HIV treatment by Aurobindo Pharma
* Aurobindo Pharma submitted abbreviated new drug application for Dolutegravir for tentative approval, to FDA for HIV treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.