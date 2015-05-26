Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26Capgemini SA :
* Announced it has been chosen as the multi-sourcing integrator for the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA)
* Will provide service management processes and systems that include billing, service desk, service catalog and request management, and risk and security management among other services
Source text: bit.ly/1erXVsa
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order