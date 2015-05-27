May 27 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Tuesday it resolved to raise capital via issue of no less than 1 and no more than 1,750,000 series M shares at issue price of 0.4 zloty per share

* Series M shares will be issued via private offer and shareholders will have no pre-emptive rights in subscribing shares

($1 = 3.8058 zlotys)