UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Tuesday its general shareholder meeting resolved to issue new bonds and shares
* To issue up to 18,500 series Z5 bonds convertible into shares with maturity of 24 months to no more than 149 investors
* To issue up to 8,000 bonds convertible into shares of maturity of 30 months to no more than 149 investors
* Nominal price of bonds is 1,000 zlotys ($263.12) per bond and conversion price was set at 4.5 zloty per share
* To issue 711,111 series S shares at issue price of 4.5 zloty per share to private investor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8005 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.