* Said on Tuesday that its unit Alumetal Poland Sp. z o.o. signed on May 14 a 36.8 million zloty contract with Volkswagen Poznan Sp. z o.o., an unit of Volkswagen AG, to deliver aluminium

* Total value of deliveries to Volkswagen AG and its units since March 5, amounts to 142.8 million zlotys ($37.7 million)

($1 = 3.7924 zlotys)