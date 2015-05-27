May 27 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Quercus TFI) :

* Said on Tuesday that it launches share buyback program of no more than 2,046,010 dematerialized shares and no more than 1,179,666 registered shares, representing 4.84 percent stake

* Shares will be acquired at price of 9.5 zloty ($2.5) each

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7878 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)