BRIEF-Ningbo Fuda returns to black in 2016 with net profit of 127.4 mln yuan
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
May 27 Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Quercus TFI) :
* Said on Tuesday that it launches share buyback program of no more than 2,046,010 dematerialized shares and no more than 1,179,666 registered shares, representing 4.84 percent stake
* Shares will be acquired at price of 9.5 zloty ($2.5) each
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.