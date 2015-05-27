BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA loss of 100,000 euros ($109,120) and FY 2016 EBITDA profit of 339,000 euros
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 6.12 million euros and FY 2016 7.08 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net loss of 724,000 euros and FY 2016 411,000 euros
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)