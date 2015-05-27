Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 176.05 million euros ($191.30 million), FY 2016 revenue of 186.28 million euros and FY 2017 revenue at 196.64 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 15.8 million euros, FY 2016 EBITDA at 22.3 million euros and FY 2017 EBITDA at 27.4 million euros
* FY 2015 numbers include acquisition of Grupo Embou y NEO
Source text: bit.ly/1FY59Aw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order