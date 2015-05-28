UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28IVS Group SA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its subsidiary, IVS Italia SpA signed agreement to buy a business unit of vending company DAG-Distribuzione Automatica Generale Srl
* Provisional deal value is 3 million euros ($3.27 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.