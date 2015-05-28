Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28Expert System SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that it signed binding agreement to buy 100 percent of TEMIS SA, a French company offering solutions in text analytics
* Deal value is 12 million euros ($13.13 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order