May 28 United SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed definitive agreements to sell 100 percent of NCF Group Sp. z o.o. and NCF SA for 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)

* Deal will be completed by June 10

* Proceeds from sale will be used for new investments projects

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)