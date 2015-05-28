BRIEF-Sotheby's CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 Mln
* CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $18.65 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
May 28 United SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed definitive agreements to sell 100 percent of NCF Group Sp. z o.o. and NCF SA for 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* Deal will be completed by June 10
* Proceeds from sale will be used for new investments projects
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $18.65 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.