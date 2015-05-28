BRIEF-Sotheby's CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 Mln
* CEO Thomas Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $18.65 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
May 28 JCDecaux SA :
* Announced on Wednesday in the context of its share buy-back program the filing of simplified tender offer for 12,500,000 JCDecaux shares, representing 5.57 percent of the share capital (as of April 30, 2015)
* Offer price per share is 40 euros
* Total consideration to reach 500 million euros ($547.05 million) if the full number of shares subject to the offer are tendered
* Offer is to be primarily funded from the own resources of the company and in part by drawing on an existing credit facility
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.