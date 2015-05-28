UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
May 28 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had priced bonds for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in total
* The bonds issuance was divided in two tranches
* The nominal value of 4-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2019 was set at 750 million euros, annual coupon at 1.863 percent, issue price at par
* The nominal value of 8-year bonds with maturity on June 5, 2023 was set at 500 million euros, annual coupon at 2.728 percent, issue price at par
* The company will use the net proceeds of the bond issuance to repay a syndicated loan amounting to 1.04 billion euros, and for other general corporate needs
($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
