Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 28 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (Wirtualna Polska) :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed deals to acquire two Internet radio stations OpenFM and PolskaStacja.pl
* OpenFM was purchased from GG Network SA and PolskaStacja.pl from Polska Stacja sc
* Total price of acquisition is 4 million zlotys ($1.1 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1d0X80h
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7730 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order