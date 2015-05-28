(Corrects story to reflect that the company only acquired 80.96 pct of Back Office Srl, with an option to buy further 18.14 pct by June 30, 2016. The company corrected its own statement.)

May 28 Digitouch SpA :

* Buys 80.96 percent of Back Office Srl, an Italian company specialised in mortgages

* Has option to buy further 18.14 percent by June 30, 2016