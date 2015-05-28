Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
(Corrects story to reflect that the company only acquired 80.96 pct of Back Office Srl, with an option to buy further 18.14 pct by June 30, 2016. The company corrected its own statement.)
May 28 Digitouch SpA :
* Buys 80.96 percent of Back Office Srl, an Italian company specialised in mortgages
* Has option to buy further 18.14 percent by June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.