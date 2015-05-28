Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
May 28 Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion SA :
* Will launch new TV channel "MEGA" aimed at male audience on July 1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.