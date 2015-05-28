May 28 Hornbach Holding AG :

* FY sales up 6.0 pct to 3.57 billion euros ($3.90 billion)

* FY EBIT up 3.0 pct to 165.1 million euros / consolidated net income with disproportionate growth to 106.7 million euros

* Outlook for 2015/2016: increased investments and expansion focus abroad

* Expects to generate consolidated sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range in current 2015/2016 financial year and to achieve EBIT at around same level as in previous 2014/2015 financial year (165.1 million euros)

* Dividends of 0.60 euros per ordinary share at Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG and of 0.77 euros per ordinary share and of 0.80 euros per preference share at Hornbach Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)