May 29 Realdolmen NV :

* FY 1.8 pct year-over-year turnover growth resulting from 9.6 pct growth in infrastructure products and 2.1 pct decline in services

* REBIT margin of 5.9 pct (7 million euros) in the second half year leading to a full year REBIT of 8.5 million euros (3.8 pct margin) before restructuring charges of 4.1 million euros ($4.5 million)

* FY net profit from continuing operations 3.8 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago

* Dividend distribution of 1.5 million euros will be proposed to 9 september 2015 general meeting

* Expects REBIT margins for the full year to be around mid-single digit levels

