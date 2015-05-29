UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :
* Said on Thursday to sell 49.9 percent of Galatasaray Magazacilik at 75 million lira ($28.25 million)
* Said to divest 49.9 percent to Galatasaray Spor Kulubu
* Said to use divestiture profit in company's operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.6545 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.