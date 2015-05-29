Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Orolia Group :
* Reported on Thursday the launch of a share buyback of 500,000 of its shares aiming to reduce capital
* Price of the offer is 15 euros ($16.4) per share
* Duration of the offer is set at at least 20 days
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order