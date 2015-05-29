Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Hawe SA :
* Said on Thursday that Whitestone Capital SA revokes its declaration of intention to take up shares of the new issue, issued on April 26
* Under declaration, Whitestone Capital was obliged to subscribe for new shares of company in capital increase, till May 15
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order