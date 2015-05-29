May 29 Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl :

* Said on Thursday Hyperion SA sold 1,061,250 series C shares, representing its entire 43.12 percent stake in the company, in a privately negotiated transaction on March 4

* MNI SA acquired 1,061,250 series C shares, raising its stake in the company to 48.4 percent from 5.2 percent on March 4

