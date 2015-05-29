BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Polmed SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed contract with Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA for provision of health care services, for 24 months, starting June 1
* Estimated value of contract is about 9 million zlotys to 10 million zlotys ($2.65 million), whereas potential revenue for the company could reach 17 million zlotys per year
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24