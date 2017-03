May 29 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 net profit of 98,671 euros ($108,150) versus 22,639 euros a year ago

* Total assets under management at end of March of 187.7 million euros versus 188.3 million euros at end of March 2014

* Q1 EBITDA 1.0 million euros versus 453,596 euros a year ago

* Q1 product of business 3.2 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

