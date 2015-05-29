UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 PlayHippo AB :
* Q1 net loss 310,000 Swedish crowns ($36,502.37) versus loss 101,000 crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 729,000 crowns versus 738,000 crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JYGXxJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4926 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.