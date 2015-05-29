Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 O2 Czech Republic As
* Prague bourse (PSE) says, following spin-off, reference price of CZK 49.40 was determined as an arithmetic average of values reported to PSE by all active market makers
* Prague bourse says reference price used for calculation of volatility price corridors and as opening share price and for purpose of updating indices
* For a previous story on O2 Czech Republic's spin-off and shares: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order