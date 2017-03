May 29 Invalda INVL AB :

* Q1 net profit of the company amounted to 0.859 million euros ($943.35 million) versus 0.287 million euros year ago

* Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to 1.2 million euros versus 0.786 million euros year ago

* Q1 total revenue of 830,000 euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.9106 euros)