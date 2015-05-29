UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Tat Gida Sanayi AS :
* To sell 50 percent of Tadi Icecek for 4.1 million euros ($4.49 million) to Maspex-Gmw Sp. Z O.O. S.P.K based in Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.