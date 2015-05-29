LONDON May 29 A debt restructuring plan
proposed by Ukraine's biggest bondholders is based on raiding
central bank reserves for up to 40 percent of the amortising
debt, but that would be illegal under Ukrainian law, a source
with knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.
A creditors' commitee, led by Franklin Templeton, has put
forward a plan which would save Ukraine $15.8 billion, or more
than what it is aiming for, via extending bond maturities by up
to 10 years and by cutting coupon payments in initial years, a
separate source had said earlier.
But another source familiar with the situation told Reuters
that the creditors' plan envisaged funding $8 billion -- or 40
percent -- of the bond amortisations by raiding central bank
reserves.
"What will be difficult in this proposal is that 40 percent
of the debt is amortised directly by using the reserves of the
central bank of Ukraine and that is illegal under Ukrainian law.
It demonstrates that nominal haircuts are absolutely invitable,"
the source said.
"The reality is that inadvertently they have admitted that
it is going to be very difficult to do this without a nominal
haircut," the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The creditors have said they will not accept a writedown in
the bonds' principal while Ukraine says it will not be able to
meet the targets set out in an IMF-led rescue package without
cutting the bonds' principal. About $23 billion worth of debt is
earmarked for restructuring.
The source also said that while coupon reductions would save
Ukraine $350 million in the initial years, the plan also
envisages an annual step-up in coupon interest in later years
which would end up adding $1 billion to debt servicing costs
over and above what would be acceptable to Ukraine.
"That will end up costing Ukraine much more," the person
said.
Ukraine had set itself a deadline of reaching a debt
restructuring deal before the International Monetary Fund
concludes its review in mid-June.
The source said the advisers to the government and the
creditor committee planned to meet next week for "intense
discussions" to try to hammer out a deal.
Ukraine is being advised by Lazard while the creditor
committee is represented by Blackstone.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrew Roche)