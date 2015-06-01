June 1Agrowill Group AB :

* Q1 total consolidated revenue of 8.9 million euros ($9.75 million) versus 5.392 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss of 0.6 million euros versus net profit of 9.4 million euros year ago

* Says net profit in 2014 was highly impacted by write off negative goodwill of 9 million euros according to IFRS after merger of Agrowill Group and Baltic Champs UAB at the end of Q1

