BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika AS :
* Said on Sunday Q1 net turnover 1.4 million euros ($1.53 million) versus 895,656 euros year ago
* Q1 profit for period 57,484 euros versus 33,655 euros year ago
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.