June 1Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Said on Saturday that on May 29 its subsidiary AS Tallinna
Moekombinaat signed a contract for performing the design and
construction works of a shopping and entertainment centre T1
with AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, wholly owned subsidiary of Merko
Ehitus group
* The value of the contract is approximately 70 million
euros ($76.73 million), plus value added tax
* The gross area of the centre is ca 130,000 square meters,
including over 52,000 square meters of different rental space
(retail, catering, multiscreen cinema and entertainment)
* There will be over 200 retail premises in the centre
* The works start in June and the centre is planned to open
for visitors in autumn 2017
Source text - bit.ly/1FWrw7r
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)