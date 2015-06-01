BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs AS :
* Said on Saturday Q1 revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million)versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 loss for the period of 89,084 euros versus profit of 1.2 million euros year ago
* Sets the investments in 2015 at 450,000 euros
Source text - bit.ly/1PYkYeZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.