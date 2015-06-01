June 1Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs AS :

* Said on Saturday Q1 revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million)versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 loss for the period of 89,084 euros versus profit of 1.2 million euros year ago

* Sets the investments in 2015 at 450,000 euros

