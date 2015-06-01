June 1 Central and eastern Europe's top insurer
PZU would like to buy two more banks this year and
merge them with Alior Bank to gain cost synergies, its chief
executive told a Polish daily.
Andrzej Klesyk told the Rzeczpospolita daily that PZU would
like to complete the process of merging the banks it plans to
buy within the next 2-3 years.
"The more banks we buy, the higher the savings and the
higher the returns for our shareholders," Klesyk said. "My dream
would be to buy two more banks apart from Alior."
The state-controlled PZU said over the weekend it would buy
a 25 percent stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank
, adding it was in talks on more buys as part of a plan
to build a top-five banking group.
Asked if he plans to buy Raiffeisen Polbank and GE's
BANK BPH, two Polish banks officially up for sale, Klesyk said
he did not want to speculate as some are listed. Klesyk said he
was also thinking about a smaller bank whose owner may consider
selling it.
"If we are speaking about these two, three banks which we
want to buy, either we do it now, or someone else buys them."
He added that PZU may issue subordinated bonds denominated
in euro to finance the acquisitions.
Asked about political pressure on PZU to buy assets of
struggling state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa, Klesyk said the
insurer was interested in any transaction that would yield a
high return to its shareholders and would be properly secured.
"However, we will not invest in a project that has no
chances to succeed," he said.
