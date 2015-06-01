June 1 Softec SpA :

* Said on Saturday that it reported Q1 revenue of 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 negative EBITDA of 0.47 million euros versus positive EBITDA of 0.16 million euros a year ago

* Q1 negative profit before tax of 0.62 million euros versus a positive result of 0.03 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 659,158 euros

* Expects FY 2015 revenue of 11.8 million euros and EBITDA of 998,000 euros

* Plans to propose to its shareholders a capital increase of maximum of 375,000 euros via issue of up to 375,000 new shares

