BRIEF-Scansource entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
June 1 Vrway Communication SA :
* Said on Sunday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 520,670 euros ($570,186) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA was negative at 2.4 million euros versus a positive EBITDA of 269,189 euros a year ago
* Reported FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago
* Appointed Paolo Francesco Lanzoni chairman of the board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Nokomis Capital, L.L.C reports 15.4 percent stake in Widepoint Corp as of April 3, 2017
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality