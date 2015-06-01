Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 01 Quality and Reliability SA :
* Announced on Saturday, Q1 turnover at 0.69 million euros ($755,067.00) versus 0.90 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss at 0.37 million euros versus 0.25 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.46 million euros versus net profit of 0.14 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 1.53 million euros versus 1.12 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JiPLxJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)