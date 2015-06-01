June 1 Vousse Corp SA :

* Said on Saturday it would propose to the shareholders a share capital increase by offsetting of credits by 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) through the issuance of 1.4 million shares at a nominal value of 1.50 euros, without a share premium

($1 = 0.9132 euros)