UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 turnover 46 percent up, at 153.3 million euros ($167.3 million)
* Q1 EBITDA 61.9 percent up, at 4.3 million euros
* Q1 net loss of 3.1 million euros versus loss 3.5 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1PZ3IGK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources